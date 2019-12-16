Crews put out fire in of South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – UPDATE: Fire Chief Clint Merithew gave an update on the fire call in South Sioux City

Merithew said that they received a call for a fire from a commercial building and that when firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from it. They requested mutual aid from Dakota City and Sioux City.

Merithew also said that there was a dog inside the building that was rescued by the owner.

The fire was limited to a small area near a heater and outlet, according to Merithew.

They have started an investigation into the cause of the fire.

PREVIOUS: Crews were called to a structure fire in South Sioux City Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m. of a structure fire at 901 West 9th Street.

Firefighters are on the scene.