SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews are on the scene of what officials described as a “small leak.”

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report of a gas leak Friday around noon in the 2000 block of Bell Court.

A MidAmerican Energy crew is on the scene and are working to fix the leak. A company representative told KCAU 9 that a gas main was hit by a contractor.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Frank Fulton told KCAU 9 that during gas leaks, crews will walk around with gas monitors to detect readings to determine the level of the leak. In this incident, authorities notified surrounding residences of the leak.

Fulton said that gas leaks are that common, but with fiber being installed in the city, leaks are happening more often.

“So, for us in the last six months, we probably get around two to four a month. And that’s, you know, the nature of the beast because we put in a lot of wires,” Fulton said.

MidAmerican confirmed with KCAU 9 that their crew was able to squeeze off gas at 1:40 p.m.