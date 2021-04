SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews are on scene of a gas line rupture in Sioux City.

Calls of a gas leak came in Friday around 1:30 p.m. around 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue at a road construction site.

Officials told KCAU 9 that a 4-inch pipe was busted.

MidAmerican Energy is on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.