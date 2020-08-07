UPDATE: Crews put out Morningside house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Sioux City Fire Rescue put out a house fire in the Morningside area Friday.

Crews were called to 3319 7th Avenue Friday at 11:21 a.m. A witness reported heavy smoke coming from the house.

Fire crews extinguished the fire from the exterior and then went back in to finish it off.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigators are on scene.

