Crews investigating car, semi crash at Lewis Boulevard and 18th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are on the scene of a semi and car accident with serious injuries at the intersection of Lewis Blvd (Business 75) and 18th St.

Authorities said the semi was going north when it hit a a car heading west on 18th Street.

Northbound traffic has been shutdown so an investigation can be completed. The shutdown of the northbound lane of traffic is expected to last at least an hour and possibly two.

Authorities say to please seek an alternative route.

This is a breaking news story. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene and will provide more information.

