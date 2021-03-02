No one injured as crews put out fire at Sioux City asphalt company

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –A fire broke out at a Sioux City asphalt company over the noon hour Tuesday.

Sioux City Fire crews arrived at Jebro on Bridgeport Drive, just off of I-29. Thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the area for several minutes.

Officials said a decommissioned 100,000-gallon tank was being serviced when a worker with a torch ignited content leftover in the tank.

Crews used foam fire surpressant to put out the fire with in 10 minutes.

“The tank was already demolished so it was kind of open into the air, one thing that happens with foam is air, the wind pushes it away so it’s always a battle with that dealing with a windy day,” said Sioux City Deputy Marshal Joe Rodriguez.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said the fire involves residual product in a tank being dismantled. Jebro will be investigating the incident for the contents of the tank but says all safety measures were followed.

No one was injured.