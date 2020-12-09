Crews dispatched to Sioux City apartment fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A fire that first looked like it would require a downtown apartment building to be evacuated turned out to be less serious.

Parts of the Ida Apartment building at 1901 Pierce Street filled with smoke around 8 p.m., requiring multiple fire rigs to be dispatched and Pierce Street to be barricaded for about a half hour.

Although smoke was visible on all three floors of the building, quick response to a fire alarm limited damage to a small area under a first floor stair case. Although an evacuation was not needed, a few tenants were seen leaving the property.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour ventilating the structure. There is no information on the extent of damages but the building remains open to tenants.