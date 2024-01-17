SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Officials said the fire in the Riverside neighborhood has been extinguished.

They added that it started in the attic and nobody was in the place at the time of the fire.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said more information would be coming out later in the day.

—

PREVIOUS: Crews are at the scene of a possible structure fire in the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a possible structure fire in the 5200 block of Military Road.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew at the scene and will update when we learn more.