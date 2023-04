SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews are battling a house fire in Sioux City’s Northside Wednesday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report of a structure fire in the 3100 block of Jackson Street around 10:40 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from a second-floor window of the house. Firefighter had to collapse part of the roof in an attempt to put out the fire.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.