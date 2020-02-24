Sioux City crews battle house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue put out a fire Monday morning.

Crews were called Monday just before 9:30 a.m. of a fire at a residence at 1310 1/2 Iowa Street.

Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 1200 block of 14th (Iowa and 14th.) Streets will be blocked in the area. AVOID the area if possible. Let the emergency crews work. #SCFReady #sux911 #JobTown — Sioux City Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) February 24, 2020

An official told KCAU 9 that crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and the fire on the main floor.

They also said that the building was red-tagged in November of 2019, and no one was in at the time of the fire.

An official also said that there was more than likely a person involved in the cause of the fire. They said this is due to the fact that the building was red-tagged and gas and other utilities had been shut off.