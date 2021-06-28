Crews begin stage construction for Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Saturday in the Park just days away, crews are continuing to prepare Grandview Park for the big event.

Stage construction was underway on Monday. Saturday in the Park will be a little different this year as the festival will take place over two days this weekend.

The classic white stage will play host to the big acts, such as AJR and John Fogerty.

Next in the construction process will be lighting to get it ready in time for the event.

