SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews have extinguished a fire at an unoccupied Sioux City apartment complex Sunday night.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report of the fire at the 1800 block of Douglas Street around 7:30 p.m. Crews arrived and saw flames coming from a basement apartment, according to Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Dustin Johnson.

Crews made entry into the apartment from a window. Crews additionally made entry through a second-floor window and through the barricaded front door. Johnson said firefighters saw signs of vagrancy upon entry.

Johnson said the fire was isolated to just the basement apartment and that crews extinguished the fire around 8:30 p.m. The building was unoccupied and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire marshall will arrive and further investigate.