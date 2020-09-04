UPDATE: Several pets perish in Homer fire

HOMER, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Authorities said four pets died in a house fire in Homer.

Homer Fire Chief Jim Swanson told KCAU 9 News that the fire is completely under control and hot spots are out.

Swanson also said that four out of five pets died, including three cats and a snake. Crews tried providing oxygen and give CPR. One other snake survived.

There were no other occupants in the home. Five adults and one child lived in the residence. They are without a home and the Red Cross has been notified.

PREVIOUS: Fire crews are on scene in Homer after a fire was reported.

Crews were called to a fire on 1st Street Friday around 9:30 a.m.

Crews from Homer , Dakota City, and Winnebago are on the scene.

KCAU 9 News has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.