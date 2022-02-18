MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Dry weather paired with high winds has created a fire hazard all throughout Siouxland Friday, especially Woodbury County.

Crews were on the scene of a fire near the 3600 block of 150th Street between Moville and Correctionville around 1 p.m.

According to a photographer on the scene, it appears as if debris near a field started on fire. Pierson, Kingsley, Correctionville, and Moville all sent out fire crews to battle the flames.

As more fires are being reported across the area, KCAU 9 News will update this article with more information.