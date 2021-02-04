Crews battling apartment fire in Morningside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The fire chief on the scene said that any residents in their vehicles won’t be able to leave the scene.

Captain Ryan Collins said that trucks and fire hoses are blocking the exit from the apartment complex.

Sioux City Fire Rescue is battling a fire at a Sioux City apartment complex Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the fire at the 2200 block of Gibson Street around 4:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories