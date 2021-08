SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire crews were called once again to put out a grass fire that started last night on Highway 20 Tuesday afternoon.

Hot spots reignited a fire caused by a semi hauling hay that burst into flames Monday afternoon. Traffic was slowed for a few hours while worked on putting out the fire.

Monday’s fire caused a portion of Highway 20 to be shut down for several hours as crews struggled to put the fire out.