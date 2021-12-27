SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: A Sioux City house is red-tagged after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a house fire in the 2800 block of South Maple Street Monday just before 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the front of the house, Assistant Fire Chief Robert Wilson told KCAU. He added that crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Three dogs were in the house at the time. They were taken out and are uninjured. No one else was in the house during the fire.

The house has been red-tagged due to damage, but it isn’t considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS: Crews are on scene of a fire in the Morningside area of Sioux City.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report of a fire at a home in the 2800 block of South Maple Street Monday just before 2 p.m.

A neighbor told KCAU that the family who live in the house were not at home.

This is a developing situation. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene and will update as we learn more.