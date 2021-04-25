Crews battle garage fire in Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Sioux City Fire Rescue says wind played a key role in a fire that destroyed a garage in Morningside.

At 4:50 p.m., crews responded to a medical call. While en route, Engine 6 came across a two-stall garage fire on the 1200 block of Morningside Avenue, the structure fully engulfed.

Firefighters tackled the blaze within 10 minutes. The chiropractic clinic next door suffered some heat damage to their roof. Witnesses also hearing popping from a nearby power line which caught fire.

“Yeah, just had to be careful..power line. It was a live power line. It did burn through and was on the ground, and immediately we notified our personnel, and made them aware it was there.” Assist. Chief Dan Cougill with the Sioux City Fire Rescue said.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says it’s investigating the incident.