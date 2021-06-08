Crews extinguish filtration system fire at Sioux City Foundry

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tuesday morning, officials successfully extinguished a fire at Sioux City Foundry.

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire around 8:30 a.m. at 2101 7th Street.

The fire was extinguished by 8:45 a.m., and crews took the time to make sure the facility was okay before allowing employees to return to the building.

Crews had learned that employees of the building manually pulled the fire alarm when a filtration system started on fire.

Staff was allowed to return to the building around 9:09 a.m. The part of the plant that caught on fire is closed temporarily.