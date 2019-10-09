Crews battle fire just outside Sioux City

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews battled a structure fire just outside Sioux City.

Crews were called to a garage fire at 1225 Buchanan Avenue Wednesday around 10:20 a.m.

The owner was just getting ready to go to bed, as he works overnight. As he was getting ready for bed, he said his wife thought he left the garage door open when he knew he didn’t, so he looked outside his front door and noticed the flames coming from the garage.

When he noticed the flames, they jumped into action to make sure they could save their vehicle outside of the garage, as well as, their four dogs.

As the husband was near the back of the garage checking on one of their four dogs, his wife was running down the driveway and fell, receiving minor injuries and was checked by paramedics on the scene as they arrived.

Both the husband and wife and their four dogs are all okay and safe from the fire.

The husband had a ’77 Corvette in the garage that he had been working on to restore as a side project. The Corvette was destroyed in the fire as a total loss.

The owners of the house said they are thankful that the garage is separate from the house, as the house is safe and did not catch fire.

Lawton and Bronson Fire Departments both assisted at the scene to put the garage fire out.