Crews battle fire at South Sioux City business

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – UPDATE: No one was injured after a fire started at a South Sioux City business Friday.

Kuehn Auto Sales owner Arlan Kuehn spoke with KCAU 9 saying the fire was started when a transformer behind the business blew.

Everyone in the business was able to get out safely with no injuries. Kuehn also said that there was no damage to business or cars.

NPPD is on scene.

PREVIOUS: Crews were called to a fire on the west side of South Sioux City.

Friday after 5 p.m., Dakota County Fire Department were called to Kuehn Auto Sales at 495 Old Highway 20. That is near Liteform.

Several neighboring fire departments were called to assist.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene. We’ll update as we learn more. This is breaking news.