Crews battle fire at gas station near Rockwell City

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are battling a fire at a gas station just off Highway 20 near Rockwell City.

Crews were dispatched Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. to Sparky’s One Stop gas station on Highway 4, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene helping to redirect traffic.

Drivers in the area are asked to take a different route if possible.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 sent a crew to the scene and will update as we learn more.