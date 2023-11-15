VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — High winds made fighting a field fire difficult for firefighters in southeastern South Dakota earlier this week.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Timber Road.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found a rapidly spreading, wind-driven fire.

Crews from Volin, Gayville, and Wakonda were called in to help. Farmers also helped by disking around the area.

The fire was put out just before 10 p.m. Around 20 acres of standing corn and from 50 to 75 acres of harvested area were burned.