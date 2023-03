YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Yankton say the cause of a fire in the central part of the city is electrical in nature.

The Yankton Fire Department says it happened in the 400 block of West 15th Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming out of a window.

Photo from the Yankton Fire Department.

The department posted pictures of the scene to Facebook.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.