Officials: Home collapses following Elk Point fire

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Fire crews responded to a fire in Elk Point on Friday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m., Elk Point Fire responded to 402 East Washington Street and called for assistance. Vermillion Fire and Jefferson Fire helped battle the fire, and it is now under control. Officials stated the fire originated from outside the home.

Fire officials said the family inside of the home was able to get out without injury, but one pet has died. The house has collapsed, and it’s considered a total loss.

According to fire officials, the house collapsed because the inside of the structure burned very quickly and made it hard to fight the fire internally.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.