Crest Road crossing Gavins Point Dam to temporarily close beginning March 31

Aerial view of Gavins Point embankment, spillway and powerplant. Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Omaha District will temporarily close Crest Road crossing Gavins Point Dam near Yankton starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

It will be closed for an extended amount of time to allow contractors to re-seal the expansion joints in the powerhouse.

The work was postponed last year due to a road closure on Nebraska Highway 121 when a bridge was washed out during the “bomb cyclone” storm in March.

The road will remain closed for about four to six weeks, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including the weekends, until the project is completed.

People are being asked to plan on taking alternate routes during the road closure.

During construction, the following parks in the downstream area of Gavins Point Dam may be accessed.

Parks south of the Missouri River: Including Nebraska Tailwaters and Nebraska’s Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area (includes Weigand and Burbach) can be accessed via Highway 81 to Highway 121 West.

Parks north of the Missouri River: Including Cottonwood Day Use, Training Dike Recreation Area, Pierson Ranch, Chief White Crane, and South Dakota’s Lewis and Clark Recreation Area (includes Yankton, Gavins Point, and Midway units) can be reached via Highway 52 West from Yankton.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appreciates everyone’s patience during this road construction period.