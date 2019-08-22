Creighton students expected to return to class Thursday after emergency evacuation

CREIGHTON, Nebraska (KCAU) –
Less than one week into the school year, all students in the Creighton Community School District were evacuated on Wednesday.
Authorities in Nebraska helping to safely reunite all students with their parents. The school district and local law enforcement have not released details on what prompted the evacuation but students were able to return to school and pick up their vehicles and belongings late Wednesday evening.
The school will return to regular schedules on Thursday.