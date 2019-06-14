Creative kids participate in Camp Invention

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While summer is well underway for most Siouxland kids, some are using their brains to create unique ideas.

Dakota Valley’s Camp Invention got students from kindergarten to 6th grade to think creatively and critically while making inventions.

The camp focuses on STEM education and entrepreneurship to help kids get a jump on not only the coming school year but possible future careers as well. One volunteer explains why he continues to lend a hand every year.

“I just love giving back and I like science and stem fields is just so much fun to me and I like passing on to younger kids,” volunteer Blake Schmiedt said.

About 84 students participated in creating four different modules including robotics, farming innovation, deep sea and superheroes.

