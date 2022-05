CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman from Siouxland has claimed a $10,000 lottery prize.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Veronica Bernal, of Denison, won $10,000 through a crossword scratch game. Bernal bought her ticket at Beer Thirty in Denison.

On Monday, Bernal picked up her prize at Storm Lake’s regional lottery office.

