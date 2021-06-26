Crawford County officials searching for 6-year-old, community asked to volunteer

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Division of Criminal Investigation is helping authorities search for a missing six-year-old girl.

According to a press release, on Friday around 8:53 p.m., Crawford County officials received a report of a missing, six-year-old girl. She was last seen wearing a unicorn shirt and grey pants as she walked away from her home around 7 p.m. in Denison.

Fire departments in Crawford County conducted a search with Crawford County EMA, Shelby County EMA, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s office.

The girl, known as Mackenzie Godden, was not found. If anyone from the public wants to help search for Mackenzie, they are asked to meet at the Crawford Memorial Hospital at 10 a.m.