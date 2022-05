CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man has won $30,000 from the Iowa Lottery.

Ray Gorden of Arion won the top prize from the “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. It was the 125th top prize in the game.

Gorden bought the winning scratch ticket at Ettleman’s Town & County in Dow City.

He claimed the prize Wednesday at the Storm Lakeregional office of the Iowa Lottery.