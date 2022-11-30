CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Crawford County man has won a $250,000 lottery prize.

According to a release from Iowa Lottery, Charles Hunting, of Schleswig, won the 13th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game.

Hunting purchased his winning ticket at KCK’s Food & Fuel and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

According to the Iowa Lottery, the $250,000 Extreme Cash game is a $20 game that features 16 prizes of $250,000, 16 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.55. Three $ 250,000 prizes and two $10,000 prizes still remain unclaimed as part of the game.