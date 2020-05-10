Crawford County confirms four more cases of COVID-19

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health has confirmed four more cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s total number of cases is 180.

Iowa Department of Public Health reported 176 total cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

Crawford County has only one virus-related death.

Health officials report 59 people have completely recovered from the virus.

Out of the current cases of the coronavirus, three individuals are hospitalized.

The county’s health department said they’re currently following 120 positive cases.