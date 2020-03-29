Crawford County announces first positive case of COVID-19

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crawford County Home Health, Hospice, & Public Health announces the first positive COVID-19 case in the county.

The case is a resident between the ages of 61-80 years and lives in Crawford County.

Health officials said no further information will be given about this case in order to protect the privacy of the resident and their family.

Crawford County Home Health, Hospice, & Public Health said in a statement that they’ve been proactively preparing for the possibility of a positive case in the county.

“We encourage all people to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Kim Fineran, Crawford County Public Health Director.

Officials also mention that this is likely not the last COVID-19 case that they will see, specifically as the testing for the virus is increasing.

For the full statement about the first positive case in Crawford County, see below.