Breaking News
UPDATE: I-29 northbound lanes closed for ‘extended time,’ southbound lanes reopened

Crash on I-29 Wednesday left one dead, two others injured

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERESFORD, South Dakota (KCAU) – One person was killed while two others were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash in Beresford on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on I-29 just north of Beresford, South Dakota early Wednesday morning.

The tire and rim of one vehicle landed in a northbound lane where it was hit by a pickup, causing the driver to lose control and cross into the southbound lane where it hit a van.

The 29-year-old male driver of the van was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the van received serious but non-life threatening injuries, and the pickup driver only had minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories