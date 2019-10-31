Crash on I-29 Wednesday left one dead, two others injured

BERESFORD, South Dakota (KCAU) – One person was killed while two others were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash in Beresford on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on I-29 just north of Beresford, South Dakota early Wednesday morning.

The tire and rim of one vehicle landed in a northbound lane where it was hit by a pickup, causing the driver to lose control and cross into the southbound lane where it hit a van.

The 29-year-old male driver of the van was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the van received serious but non-life threatening injuries, and the pickup driver only had minor injuries.