SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Gordon Drive viaduct has reopened after a Tuesday morning crash.

—

PREVIOUS: Traffic on the Gordon Drive viaduct is being held up after a crash.

The Iowa DOT stated that the roadway is blocked “due to a multi-vehicle crash” around 8:34 a.m.

On the DOT camera, eastbound traffic appears to be stopped while one lane of westbound traffic is proceeding

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.