Crash near Hull sends 5 to the hospital

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – Five people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision near Hull, Iowa.

Authorities investigated a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 75 and 310th Street two miles west of Hull Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

They said Jose Garcia-Argueta, 29, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was driving another minivan south on Highway 75. Karen Miller, 47, of Boyden, was driving a minivan east on 310th Street when she stopped at Highway 75. She then entered the intersection and the two vehicles collided.

Miller and four passengers were take to Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley. Garcia-Argueta did not report injuries.

Miller’s vehicle had about $10,000 in damage while Garcia-Argueta’s sustained about $8,000 in damage.

The Hull Ambulance, Hull Fire Department and Rock Valley Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.