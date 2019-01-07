Crash near Boyden, IA injures northwest Iowa man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) - Authorities say a northwest Iowa man was injured following a crash Saturday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Lily Avenue, three miles east of Boyden just before 8:15 a.m., according to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

They said that Jeremy Stueven, 41, of George, Iowa was driving a semi west on Highway 18. Give Lewi, 24, of George, Iowa was driving an SUV south on Lily Avenue and entered the intersection when the two hit.

Lewi was taken to the Sheldon Hospital for his injuries.

The SUV had an estimated $10,000 of damage, and the semi sustained about $15,000 of damage.

The sheriff's office cited Lewi for failing to obey a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The Boyden Ambulance, Boyden Fire Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.