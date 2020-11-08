Orange City man hospitalized after crash near Alton

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) – An Orange City man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Friday night.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash three miles northeast of Alton on 430th Street at 10:13 p.m. on Friday.

Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said Christopher Dekker, 20, of Orange City, was driving west on 430th Street, lost control of the vehicle, drove off of a bridge, and entered the Floyd River.

Dekker was taken to the Orange City Area Health System to treat his injuries, and the vehicle sustained about $7,000 in damages.

Latest Stories