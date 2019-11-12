Crash into Storm Lake post office causes temporary closure

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A post office in Storm Lake, Iowa will be temporarily closed after a vehicle drove into the building.

Sunday around 7:25 p.m., a vehicle drove through the front glass doors of the post office, according to the Storm Lake Police Department. They said that the driver, Maria Menchaca, 58, of Sioux Rapids, accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. No one was injured.

Authorities estimated the post office sustained about $10,000 in damage.

The U. S. Postal Service said that the post office at 509 Cayuga Street in Storm Lake will remain closed while they wait on an assessment from a structural engineer to see if the facility is safe. Once they receive an update, they will determine whether to reopen or relocate services.

For now, retail services are available at the post office in Truesdale Iowa at 120 Main Street. The facility is open from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m Monday through Saturday.

The Postal Service apologizes to residents for the inconvenience while they work to restore service.