SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was hospitalized after a crash Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened near J&E Autosales on Hamilton Boulevard just before 10 a.m.

An official with Sioux City Fire Rescue told KCAU 9 the vehicle hit a light post and two parked cars.

As a result of the crash, one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is not known at this time.