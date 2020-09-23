UPDATE: I-29 SB lane reopens after crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The lanes for I-29 have reopened after the crash.
PREVIOUS: A crash has caused a road blockage and delay on I-29 south bound.
According to the Iowa 511 website, a crash has caused a 32-minute delay southbound and has blocked the road.
The crash is reported to be between Exit 147A: Floyd Boulevard and 4th Street and Exit 144: US 20; I-129; US 75.
Latest Stories
- Sioux Center clinic offers drive-up flu shots
- Briar Cliff receives picnic tables made out of recycled plastic bags
- Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport
- Trump Homeland Security pick denies intelligence meddling
- Volunteers build playground for 6-year-old South Carolina boy with leukemia