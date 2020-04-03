Crash backs up traffic at 1-29, Highway 20 intersection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A personal injury traffic crash at the intersection of I-29 and the Highway 20 bypass produced a major traffic backup Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

The Northbound entrance ramp to I-29 was completely shut down while rescue personnel worked the crash scene.

Several semis were backed up onto Highway 20 waiting for the scene to clear.

Light and freezing rain made the situation even more treacherous.

Latest Stories