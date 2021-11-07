Cranksgiving returns to support Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cranksgiving is a national event in November to battle food insecurity with cycling.



Siouxland Cyclists held their 4th annual Cranksgiving ride to benefit the Siouxland Food Bank on Saturday.

Around 30 riders were instructed to get at least four non-perishables from each of their stops along their route on the westside. Organizers said that giving back is what it’s all about.

“The blue barrel, and you notice that it’s full of food. I think everyone should feel good about that no matter how, if they walked to the grocery store or if they biked to the grocery stores, it makes you feel really good that you were supporting the food bank,” said Susan Krell.

The Siouxland Food Bank is always taking donations at their 11th street location.