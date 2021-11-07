Cranksgiving returns to support Food Bank of Siouxland

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cranksgiving is a national event in November to battle food insecurity with cycling.

Siouxland Cyclists held their 4th annual Cranksgiving ride to benefit the Siouxland Food Bank on Saturday.

Around 30 riders were instructed to get at least four non-perishables from each of their stops along their route on the westside. Organizers said that giving back is what it’s all about.

“The blue barrel, and you notice that it’s full of food. I think everyone should feel good about that no matter how, if they walked to the grocery store or if they biked to the grocery stores, it makes you feel really good that you were supporting the food bank,” said Susan Krell.

The Siouxland Food Bank is always taking donations at their 11th street location.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Siouxland Sleep Out
Cone Park in Sioux City
November 5 at 5pm

Bee’s Knees Trivia Night
Featuring Big Daddy
Teams of 6 will compete for fun prizes. Prizes for best dressed “Roaring 20’s” team.
November 20 from 6-10pm
South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront
Contact Jennifer at hart@heartlandcounselingservices.com

Arena Night at Cone Park
January 10 from 6-9pm
Cone Park in Sioux City
Come enjoy glow tubing!

Community Speakout – Theme: Police
November 10 at 5pm
Sioux City Public Museum

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories