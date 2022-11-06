SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the past seven years, Siouxland Cyclists have celebrated “Cranksgiving” which is an event where people are challenged to visit at least four stores and gather as much food as they can to be donated.

The food is then donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland for those in need, and cyclists say that it’s rewarding.

“It’s just a way for us to have some comradery and really have the spirit of thanksgiving and gratefulness for being able to cycle and also being able to help the community,” said

The Food Bank of Siouxland will be hosting its first Siouxland food festival on February 4th, 2023, at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center. The event will showcase local food vendors and have activities for kids, live music, and more.