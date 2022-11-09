SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The largest bicycle-based food drive in the world collected about 300 pounds of food this year.

Cranksgiving, sponsored by the bicyclist club Siouxland Cyclists, saw participants ride around to local grocery stores to collect donated canned goods and non-perishable food items. It is intended as a visual reminder that securing food isn’t always an easy feat.

“There is such a need in the community, especially around the upcoming holiday season. We are so grateful to the Siouxland Cyclists for hosting this fun event year after year to benefit Siouxland,” said Food Bank of Siouxland Executive Director Jacob Wanderscheid.

The food drive collected enough food for 2,056 meals between the 384 pounds of food collected and $360 raised.