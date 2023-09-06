SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Beer, food, vendors, auctions, and more. A good time and a good cause, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Nature Calls Event is returning to Siouxland.

According to a release from Woodbury Parks, the Nature Calls Event will take place at the Sioux City Convention Center on Saturday, September 23, at 6 p.m. Parking will be available on the city parking ramps.

During the event, Siouxlanders will be able to enjoy nature art, beer tasting, food, raffles, silent auctions, and a live auction. There will be more than 70 craft beers to sample, some of which will be from local brewers.

The release specified that there would be IPAs, ciders, lagers, seltzers, beer alternatives, and local wines available for samples. There will be something for everyone including complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and food.

In the live auction, guests would be able to bid on hotel stays, fine jewelry, original artwork, overnight cabin stays, a tortoise fossil, and more. The release noted that there have been 70 items donated to the Silent Auction. Guests can also enter a few raffles.

The event will also include four local artisans and nature-themed vendors that will have their items available to purchase. Featured items include fused glass, handmade cutting boards, jewelry, and more.

“Nature Calls is our only fundraising event and it’s vital funding for our programs,” said Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Education Director Theresa Kuid, “People look forward to it because of the relaxed atmosphere and unique combination of artists, beers, and auction items. Our goal is to raise funds for conservation education programs and exhibits.”

The release states that the Nature Calls event is made possible by sponsors and donors and the evening allows the Nature Center to cultivate special projects including the indoor exhibits, the raptor house, and the Discovery Forest Nature Playscape.

Funds, donations, and grants allowed the Nature Center to add two new exhibits to its gallery in 2022, including a prairie root bundle and tree display that has become the home to a Screech Owl.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 712-258-0838. Tickets will be available for purchase until September 22.

Questions can be directed to Theresa Kruid at 712-258-0838. To see auction items, sponsors, artists, and bears that will be featured, follow the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Facebook page or the Woodbury Parks website.