SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Following Holiday travel, the demand for COVID tests is on the rise.

Many people are reaching for COVID tests before heading to winter vacation destinations or just taking precautions if they feel ill.

As a result, Siouxland District Health has provided more at-home PCR tests at more locations.

“We have these tests, they are free, they are not rapid, they’re about on day or so of turn around time but they are an excellent way of getting results quickly, accurately, and it’s a very easy process,”

Brock recommended that people only take tests if they have been exposed or if the person is traveling out of the county and needs to provide a negative test.