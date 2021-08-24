COVID-19: Western Iowa Labor Federation cancels Labor Day events in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Western Iowa Labor Federation released a statement that they will be canceling Labor Day events in Council Bluffs, Fort Dodge, and Sioux City due to the pandemic.

In a release, the WILF said coronavirus case rates in Woodbury and Pottawattamie Counties are among the highest in the state, and vaccination rates in both counties are still less than 50% of the population.

“We had high hopes in the spring that we would be able to gather safely by now and celebrate all that workers have done to keep this country running during a global pandemic. Due to low vaccination rates, a lack of state or local mitigation, and the spread of increasingly contagious variants, COVID rates are on the rise again. The WILF board and its delegates do not want to contribute to the spread of this virus in our communities, especially among children who are unable to be vaccinated. They are already encountering enough risk at school,” said WILF President Jeff Shudak.

The WILF executive board voted to suspend Laboy Day events for 2021.

What is WILF?

The Western Iowa Labor Federation, AFL-CIO is a coalition of unions and is the official organization of the national AFL-CIO in North Central, Northwest, and Southwest Iowa. It represents 39 counties and 35 affiliated unions. They are an advocate for workers’ rights and public policies that promote and expand social and economic justice for Iowa’s working families.