COVID-19 vaccines offered at local church’s drive-up food pantry

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine remain abundant, whether you prefer to stop in or drive through.

On Monday, the COVID-19 vaccines were offered along with fresh produce and dry goods at a drive-up food pantry hosted by the St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church and Drilling Pharmacy.

The pantry is held weekly, and organizers said offering the vaccine helps protect the underserved Siouxlanders.

“Volunteer here every week and you get to know people, know a little bit about their lives and their names, and you see them, and then you realize they don’t have as easy, some of them, don’t have as easy access as we might to get their COVID shot and to provide that service is just a blessing,” said Rev. Patricia Johnson, St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church.

For anyone who wants to get the vaccine, Drilling Pharmacy will be back at the food pantry on May 24.